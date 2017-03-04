Worship band to perform at state Capitol

Shown, front row, from left, are Casidhe Shetter, Kaeden Parks, Kaiya Parks, Kaitlyn Smith and Tracy Liu; and back row, Dr. John Kuehn, Mary Kuehn, Madison Kodman, Molly Kodman, Morgan Marquez and Bryan Gillenwater. (Submitted photo)

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy’s worship band, Lifted, will be performing in the East Wing of the state Capitol in Harrisburg on March 20 at 10 a.m.

The band will be representing the Pennsylvania Music Educator’s Association District 3. Lifted is loosely modeled after the Irish Christian band Rend Collective, and the instrumentation includes ukuleles, guitars, bass, piano, jembe, cajon, accordion and jingling johnny. The students also sing and double on traditional band instruments.

March 20 is the PMEA’s Music Advocacy Day, and there will be many PMEA members at the Capitol to meet with their legislators regarding the needs of music educators and music education in our state. This event occurs each spring during Music in Our Schools Month.