Your Girl Scout cookies are here

From left are Craig Neal, Brandy Akers and Rita Schreckengost. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Volunteers gathered Tuesday at McNaughton Moving Co. in White Township to sort a delivery of 20,366 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

In addition, 5,472 boxes were delivered to the Indiana Mall for Girl Scout booth sales. Through Operation Sweet Appreciation, there have been 617 boxes donated to active and wounded military personnel.

The goal for this year in Indiana is to send 1,200 boxes, which are shipped all over the world. This is the 100th year Girl Scouts have sold cookies.

Booth sales are scheduled at Bob’s Pizza, the Indiana Mall, Walmart and various locations on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Find locations and times at cookielocator.littlebrownie.com.