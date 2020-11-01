BLAIRSVILLE — A distinct change in the medical field has quietly come to downtown Blairsville, where Anthony Mancuso has concluded 32 years of service as an optometrist and transitioned his East Market Street practice to veteran Indiana eye doctor Rebecca Wincek Bateson and partner Joseph Lehman.
Bateson and Mancuso talked about the changeover this week at the vision care office, where Mancuso shared memories of the thousands of patients who have come through the doors, and Bateson talked — well, about her vision — of what lies ahead for what will be the second Indiana Eye Care center under her direction.
Four generations of families and maybe a half million patients. Maybe a million eyes have read the chart on Mancuso’s wall since 1988.
Mancuso first partnered with Sal “Don” Furnari and bought the practice in 1993. He closed the sale and formally handed the keys over to Bateson on Sept. 15.
“I really want to thank the patients for their devotion to our practice all these years,” said Mancuso, who declared that he carefully chose his successor for the optometry office. “I wasn’t going to leave the practice to ‘just anyone’ to take care of these great people. They will be in fine hands. I have all the confidence in the world in Becca. She’s going to do a great job.”
Their history of acquaintance extends beyond the optometry circles in Indiana County — both have held leadership positions with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Optometry Association and the state level professional organization.
As he does, Mancuso said, Bateson holds high qualification in optometry with “Diplomat” level board certification.
“Not a high percent of ODs have it, it’s not very high; I think it’s like 18 to 20 percent,” Mancuso said. “So that’s one more thing in this transition.”
Bateson, who took over Gary Price’s optometry practice in Indiana in 2003, said she and Lehman will divide their time between the Indiana and Blairsville locations with Lehman anchoring the 155 E. Market St. location.
Bateson said she expects to continue the legacy of therapeutic service that allowed Mancuso to stand out from a field of other optometry services whose bread-and-butter is fitting for and sale of eyeglasses.
“It’s primarily a medically oriented practice,” Mancuso said.
Diagnosing and treating patients for glaucoma and macular degeneration, attention to diabetic-related vision issues and a concentration in care for geriatric patients would remain the flagship services in Blairsville. Maintaining those levels of care, Mancuso said, requires nearly triple the amount of continuing education and professional training that other optometrists complete.
The focus also would be on early treatment with advanced diagnostic services and tools, Bateson said.
“There’s the Adapt DX test, that can detect the disease (macular degeneration) about three years earlier,” she said. “With early detection, we can treat it better.
“There’s also an OCT treatment and detection system that we will be bringing in from Indiana. So those are two new advances.”
Mancuso’s next stop won’t be full retirement: He said he would join his brother-in-law at a company based in Butler County that develops infrared sensors for military and communication satellite applications.
Without revealing a lot of details, he said the only other firm working with the same technology is in China.
“I have had a very dedicated clientele. It has been very family oriented and, again, I thank all my patients for the many good years,” Mancuso said. “It’s a very tough thing to walk away from.”
Bateson said acquisition of the downtown Blairsville optometry office would not be the final move for Indiana Eye Care. With floor space at a premium, she said, the practice is considering a possible larger location to operate in Indiana.