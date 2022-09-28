Quilt donation

President of the club Mimi Greene, third from left, delivered the quilts. Receiving the quilts were, from left, Shelbie Roman; Melissa Nelson; Sarah Scrips; Olivia Martin, nurse manager; Lindsay Page; and Lori Stineman, practice manager.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club recently presented 16 comfort quilts to the cancer center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Squares were made by members. The group has a block of the month and members submit two blocks. One is donated to the community service quilt project and the other one goes to be won.

