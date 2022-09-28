The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club recently presented 16 comfort quilts to the cancer center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Squares were made by members. The group has a block of the month and members submit two blocks. One is donated to the community service quilt project and the other one goes to be won.
The squares are assembled and quilted by club members.
The PA Quilter’s Club is a nonprofit organization. It has a quilt show scheduled for Saturday at the Home Farm Barn, 717 Stutzman Road, Indiana. Parking is free and admission will be $3. There will be a merchant mall, club booth with quilted crafts, books and magazines for sale and quilting demos.
The club meets regularly on the fourth Tuesday of the month from January through October at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, Fifth and Water streets, Indiana. The day starts with open sewing in the fellowship hall at 9 a.m., followed by a business meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. with open sewing continuing after until 5 p.m. Bring a sack lunch or eat uptown from noon to 1 p.m. Water, tea and coffee are provided. Bring your machine, notions and projects. Irons and cutting board are provided. Quilters are invited to come for the day or just the meeting and everyone is welcome.
For more information about the club or the quilt show, contact Mimi Greene, club president, at (724) 599-6757.