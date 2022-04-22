In its latest “State of the Air” report released Thursday, the American Lung Association said some improvement in particle pollution and ozone levels was found for a 12-county region centered on the cities of Pittsburgh and New Castle in Pennsylvania and Weirton in West Virginia.
For Indiana County, however, the ALA found incomplete data existed about particle pollution on either a short-term or 24-hour basis, or on an annual basis, though the county received a “B” grade for ozone.
Meanwhile, both Armstrong and Westmoreland counties had an “A” grade for particle pollution on a 24-hour basis, and a passing grade for particle pollution on an annual basis.
However, the ozone grades were also a “B” for Westmoreland, but a “C” for Armstrong.
The latest report, found in its entirety at Lung.org/sota, covers the years 2018 through 2020.
Overall for the tri-state region around Pittsburgh, there was in the ALA’s assessment a first-ever passing grade for its year-round average of fine particle pollution, which met the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard for that pollutant measure during the 2018-2020 period.
However, that grade was relative as the ALA ranked the Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton region among the worst 25 metropolitan areas in the country for both year-round (14th worst) and daily or short-term (22nd worst) measures of fine particle pollution.
It also said the region as a whole continues to post failing grades for both daily pollutants — short-term particles as well as ozone smog.
The “State of the Air” report tracks and grades American exposure to levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), annual particle pollution (also known as soot), and short-term spikes in particle pollution, over a three-year period.
Regionally, it has grades for Indiana’s micropolitan statistical area (Indiana County), Pittsburgh’s metropolitan statistical area (Armstrong, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Fayette and Washington counties), the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan statistical area (Brooke and Hancock counties in W.Va., Jefferson County in Ohio) and the New Castle micropolitan statistical area (Lawrence County).