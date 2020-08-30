The Indiana Players has scheduled performances of “Zoo Story” by Edward Albee and directed by Mary Jo Bowes at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, for Sept. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For the safety of the audience and performers, be advised that masks over the mouth and nose are mandatory (no exceptions for any reason), temperatures will be taken and social distancing is required.
A long one act in nature, it is a hard-hitting drama that offers the audience suspense, excitement and a few laughs. First performed in 1960, it is about the encounter between a normal, average New Yorker, Peter, enjoying a Sunday afternoon in Central Park when he is confronted by Jerry, a frightening but fascinating stranger who taunts him with questions and keeps saying that he has been to the zoo.
While bewildered but intrigued about what happened at the zoo, the audience witnesses some of the humor and angst that dominated the American culture of mid-20th century America. Albee is best known for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” and the three Pulitzer Prizes and Tony Awards he won for his contribution to American theater and literature.
As a maximum of 20 patrons will be able to attend for each performance, we recommend reserving tickets by calling the Playhouse at (724) 464-0725, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indianaplayers.