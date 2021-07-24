The Indiana Players community theater group is preparing to open the doors to the Philadelphia Street Playhouse for its first full show since the pandemic hit.
“We’re back in business again,” said Jim Resh, the organization’s president.
Playhouse patrons can expect to see some upgrades.
Forced to close by the COVID-19 shutdown, the group took advantage of the downtime to renovate the facility at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The upgrades offer a “more modern” setting, Resh said.
The group removed the stage to make the performance area more flexible, and those performing can move around more freely. The ceiling is higher, and there are more and new professional lights.
The renovations were funded by a donation.
“It is a new, exciting space,” said Martha Buckley, the group’s publicist.
Resh hopes the changes open the door to the possibility of other types of performances, such as acoustic music shows or comedy nights.
“We really want to try to make it a cultural venue,” he said.
The playhouse seats about 100 people.
“Bar Tabs,” written and directed by Mary Jo Bowes, will offer three one-act plays July 30, 31 and Aug. 1, as well as Aug. 6, 7 and 8, in the group’s first full show since December 2019.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students.
Patrons who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.
“I’m excited to get it going,” Resh said. “I’m looking forward to our first show.”
“We celebrate the normality of finally being able to perform with this series of one-act plays that take place in a bar. A little love, a little humor and a little drama highlight these bittersweet stories,” according to a news release.
The show runs about an hour and a half, with a brief intermission.
Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office if not sold out.
The group recommends reserving tickets in advance.
Resh has been involved with the Players for about 20 years overall and 12 years most recently after a hiatus.
“I think there was a desire to act, to get on stage,” he said, recalling why he first joined. “I just felt that community theater was important to a town. To have alternative arts. To give people a chance to act.”
Once technical director, he now serves as president.
The organization’s goals, he said, include trying to boost membership, something members were working on before the pandemic.
At one time, there were 200 members. Now, there are about 30.
“One of our big goals is to increase membership,” Resh said. “And really, to get theater back in Indiana County.”
Individual, student and family memberships are available and help fund the organization, which is run by volunteers and has no paid staff.
“A community theater only survives from the support of the community,” Resh said.
There are many ways to get involved.
“We are always looking for more people to act and attend,” Resh said.
The Indiana Players perform shows every six to eight weeks, which allows for rehearsal time in between.
Rehearsals take a few hours in the evening three or four nights a week. Resh stressed the organization is flexible and understanding with scheduling.
Audition dates are posted on the website and in the theater’s window.
The Players also can be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indianaplayers and at Twitter @IndianaPlayers.
The next audition will be the first week of August.
For those who may want to stay behind the scenes, there is a need for people to work backstage in areas such as the lighting and sound booth.
“It’s really a fun thing to do,” Resh said. “You get to meet a lot of interesting people.”
Financial support is also needed.
The group owns the building the playhouse occupies. Members stepped forward to help pay the mortgage, and there was reprieve from some of the payments. Previous expenses have included replacing the HVAC system and having a new roof installed.
“Consider making a sustainable contribution,” Resh said.
The Indiana Players is a nonprofit organization, and donations are tax deductible.
“We’ve done what we could to keep alive,” Buckley said. “It’ just been a struggle.”
“I’d like to see the theater survive in Indiana County,” Resh said.
The Indiana Players welcome suggestions on what patrons want to see in community live theater, as well as other acts.
“I like the idea of bringing in acoustic musicians,” Resh said. “What are other things that people want to see?”
He encouraged people to come to the show and check out what the Players have to offer.
“We’re here for the community,” Resh said.