The Indiana Players have been busy at The Playhouse with rehearsals for “Jungle Book,” but have a lot going on elsewhere around town.
Trivia Night will be July 16. Like last time, it will be at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for sign-in and getting food and drink, with questions starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person for non-members and $20 for members. People who want to attend by themselves or with a couple of friends will be placed with a team.
To make reservations, call the box office at (724) 464-0725, email Box Office Manager Katrina Kayden at katrina_marie325@hotmail.com, or leave a message on Facebook.
Literature Night will be 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 22 at Amadeus. If you are interested in participating, contact Eric Witmer at witmer.eric@gmail.com.
Performances of “Jungle Book” will be Aug. 5, 6, 7 and 12, 13 and 14. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees will be at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, $10 for members and $8 for children.
The Players thanked Jonathan Bogert, volunteer of the month, for stepping in at the last minute to do the artwork for “Jungle Book” when the previous artist’s computer went on strike. The group is an all-volunteer organization and said they couldn’t do what they do without great volunteers like Jonathan.
The group is in the process of acquiring new equipment and have set up a GoFundMe account for that and other useful tech items to make backstage coordination better. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/indianaplayers techupgrade.
Urgent repairs are needed to the basement. Some can be done by volunteers and board members, but others have to be done by a professional. The board has gotten estimates and the best is $8,000. Donations can be made on-line or on the group’s website, www.indianaplayers.com, or by sending a check to Indiana Players Inc., P.O. Box 333, Indiana, PA 157501
The Players has signed up with AmazonSmile so that Amazon will donate a small portion of the purchase price of what people buy on their site. To make the group the recipient of a donation, be sure to log into AmazonSmile (not just Amazon) and shop as usual. In the upper left corner, people will see (in small text) “Supporting: Indiana Players.”