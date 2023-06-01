The Indiana Players has announced the opening of “Anne of Green Gables,” an adaptation of the classic novel by L.M. Montgomery’s about orphan Anne Shirley. The play follows Anne’s story from meeting her guardians for the first time to her graduation from Queen’s Academy, and all the tragedies, playfulness and triumphs in between.
Whether an old friend of Anne’s or meeting her for the first time, “Anne of Green Gables” brings to life all the memorable events and characters from the eponymous novel and will leave you with a lasting friendship with one of literature’s most unforgettable characters.
