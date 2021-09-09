The Indiana Players is pleased to announce its upcoming performances of “The Guys,” written by Anne Nelson and directed by Eric Witmer, at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Sept. 17, 18 and 19.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students.
Masks worn over the nose and mouth are required of audience members at all times while in the Playhouse.
The Indiana Players honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with this searing but uplifting story of a firehouse captain who can’t find the words for all the eulogies he has to give and the editor who helps him find his voice. Based on a true story.
Tickets are available on the website at www.india naplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if not sold out).
The Indiana Players recommend reserving tickets in advance.
The group can be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/in dianaplayers and at Twitter @IndianaPlayers.