The Indiana Players has announced its upcoming production of “Meteor Shower,” a comedy by Steve Martin, directed by Eric Witmer. With the organization’s focus on uniting, supporting and entertaining the community, the Players would like to personally invite the public to attend.
“Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. Martin, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play.” (Concord Theatricals)