The newest K-9 officer to join the law enforcement ranks has been introduced by the Indiana Borough Police Department.
His name is Axel, he’s a 14-month-old black mouth cur mix. He was rescued from a kill shelter in Kentucky by a rescue group in Westmoreland County, and he is now in training as a therapy dog.
Rather than the dogs that track fugitives, search for lost people, sniff out bombs and find hidden narcotics, Axel is described as a comfort K-9 with sole purposes of delivering, as Police Chief Justin Schawl likes to say, peace and comfort.
Schawl said Axel has been adopted by Patrolman Jeff Hoag and his family, and the K-9’s upkeep and training will be sustained by donations. Kelly Coleman, owner of Mutts of Merit, will train Axel for K-9 Good Citizens Certification and as a certified therapy dog.
He’ll be there to relieve stress for those in traumatic situations, decrease feelings of depression and isolation, elevate positive moods and open people to conversation with police officers, Schawl said.
Therapy dogs aided students at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., following a mass shooting there in December 2018 and assisted first responders on the scene of a mass shooting in 2017 in Las Vegas, the police chief said.
“Our mission is to deliver not only community wellness but officer wellness, and with Axel being a member of the police department … we’re not immune to the same stresses that anyone in our community would experience, so it’s important for us to keep wellness high in the police department,” Schawl said. “Believe me, in the very short time that he has been walking the halls of the police department, I believe he has increased our wellness.”
The police department is committed to keeping Axel on duty for five years, at least three years with Hoag, his wife, Natalie, their children and their three other dogs.
“There’s no question 2020 was a tumultuous year for everyone and we began 2021 in the same fashion with the pandemic environment, unrest and stress,” Schawl said. “We’re committed to positive impacts, and my office is committed to a program that’s capable of delivering to our officers and community a positive environment.”
Having a comfort K-9 meets the department’s motto: peace, safety and comfort, Schawl said.
As Indiana County goes, K-9 officers aren’t new. The county sheriff, state police and Homer City Borough police have dogs on duty with specific duties.
“Indiana Borough’s K-9 has a different purpose, one we believe we can plug in with our law enforcement partners to add value to the programs that already exist,” Schawl said. “When he is trained, Axel could be found at traumatic events in Indiana Borough or regionally. We would certainly make ourselves available to our countywide and regional partners, as they have been available to us with dogs to search or detect.
“We hope that the schools would be interested in having Axel present for student engagement. And I’m certain everyone will see Axel and Pfc. Hoag downtown at special events .. and as a bridge to make a police officer more accessible to anyone who may want to visit with the dog or have a conversation with the police department.”
Schawl said he knows of only one other comfort K-9 program in the western Pennsylvania, stationed in the City of Pittsburgh Police Department.
Getting a dog has been a thought for about a year; having Axel in Indiana to learn his new home and be groomed for his K-9 duties has been in process since his rescue in January.
He will be introduced to the community after completing 120 days of training.
Hoag said Axel is getting ingrained to his new routine through 24-hour tethering to him, following Hoag everywhere he goes in his home and while on duty.
Hoag’s family chose the name Axel, a Scandinavian name meaning “my father is peace.”
Along with Mutts of Merit, local supporters of the comfort K-9 program in Indiana include the Fraternal Order of Eagles, who donated $4,000 for officer and community wellness programming by IBPD in 2019; Tractor Supply, a food provider; District Attorney Robert Manzi, funds to outfit a police car for Axel’s safety while riding with Hoag; PetSmart, provider of collars, leashes, toys and treats; Blais Veterinary Hospital and clinic, for medical needs; and borough councilman Donald Lancaster and wife Faye Bradwick; Robinson Lytle Shoemaker Funeral Home; retired Mayor George Hood; and the Schawl, Caso, Sickafus, Bernstiel and Lindenauer families, all cash contributors.