Indiana Borough police activity for June 2020 was comparable to June 2019, Chief Justin Schawl told borough council this week, even though total activity was up for the month.
A reason for that, the chief said, was the inclusion of house of worship patrols and business security checks that hadn’t been included previously.
Schawl said there were 478 calls for service in June 2020, up from 469 in June 2019. For the year to date, there have been 3,951 calls for service through June, while at this time 12 months ago the total was 2,960.
The police chief said there were 101 school patrols, down from 151 a year ago, but for the year to date the total is 1,074, compared to 365 through June 2019.
There also were 10 patrols of houses of worship, bringing the total for the first six months to 145, while 222 business security checks were reported in June, bringing that total for the year to date to 1,271.
Fifteen university-related activities were reported, compared to 19 in June 2019. Totals for the year to date were 363 through June 2020, 600 through June 2019.
There was one assist given to Indiana University of Pennsylvania police, the same as in June 2019, but the total of assists for the year to date was eight in 2020, compared to 16 a year ago.
There were five assists given to state police at the White Township barracks, down from seven in June 2019. The totals for the year to date were 24 this year, 47 in 2019.
Only one assist was reported to other law enforcement, down from four in June 2019. For the year to date, there have been 19 such assists this year, compared to 27 in 2019.
Seven crashes were investigated in June, bringing the total for the year to date to 68. By comparison, there were 15 crashes investigated in June 2019, bringing the total for the first six months of 2019 to 119.
Schawl said there were 31 emergency medical responses in June 2020, up from 20 a year ago, whilc for the year to date there were 192 responses, up from 164 through June 2019.
There were 34 parking tickets issued, down from 56 a year ago. For the year to date IBPD has issued 309 tickets, down from 683 through June 2019.
There also were 68 traffic citations and warnings, down from 145 in June 2019, with the year-to-date total of 663 down from 1,115 through June 2019.
There were eight criminal complaints issued in June, down from 28 a year ago, and two summary citations issued, down from 10 in June 2019.
For the year to date, there were 81 criminal complaints and 56 summary citations issued through June 2020, compared to 126 criminal complaints and 128 summary citations through June 2019.
There were no investigations of anti-noise, open container, public urination or disorderly gatherings in June 2020.