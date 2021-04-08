Indiana Borough is preparing for Third Thursdays, Westsylvania and other outdoor events.
Downtown Indiana Inc. Executive Director Linda Mitchell told borough council Tuesday night that the monthly parties in IRMC Park will showcase “an incredible asset to our community.”
As DI posted on Facebook, “we’ll have live music, sales, specials & more to enjoy from 5-7 p.m.,” starting with a celebration of the arts on April 15.
They’ll come with council’s blessing on waivers on the borough’s open container law and an extension for the rest of the year of policies passed last year to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the business community.
DI is involved along with the borough, Indiana Arts Council, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania College of Fine Arts.
The IUP contribution will include performances by the Student Jazz Combo.
DI posted on Facebook that patrons could enjoy takeout in IRMC Park, or dine in a downtown restaurant and shop special evening hours.
Themes for Third Thursdays include a Garden Party in May, The Movies in June, Taste & Tour in July, Back to School in August, Shop & Dine Local in September and Halloween Fun in October.
And, DI pledged in that Facebook post, “we will follow Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines on masking and social distancing.”
Mitchell said the effort to “foster a sense of community” is getting financial support from First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank and Luxenberg’s Jewelers.
She said it will be a chance for “fun, celebratory occasions,” done safely.
And doing it safely will require cooperation from organizers of summer events.
“We would not want to authorize or host the event where the police were tasked with punitive enforcement efforts,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said.
“The organizers themselves need to be the enforcers,” Council Vice President Gerald Smith said.
“It is perfectly appropriate for organizations to follow the normal guidelines,” Councilwoman Kaycee Newell said.
Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel agreed that such guidelines should be incumbent in applications taken out by event organizers.
Mitchell applauded borough Manager C. Michael Foote for his leadership and vision in the endeavor.
Council also approved a permit and open container waiver requested by the Indiana Arts Council for the Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 29.
Dr. David Ferguson made the request for the festival, sponsored by Delaney Chevrolet, which is planned for a return after being canceled because of the pandemic last year.
He said organizers are “hoping for as safe of an event as possible.”
Schawl said the waiver would be focused on the 700 and 800 blocks of Philadelphia Street.
“We’ll be back May 29 in a slightly different spot, between 9th and 7th on Philadelphia Street to facilitate social distancing,” festival organizers posted on Facebook Wednesday morning. “More details to come.”
Council also voted to continue a waiver of the requirement that businesses purchase licenses for amusement devices. It also was established last year amid the pandemic.
That prompted Newell to wonder if the borough could do away with the license fee altogether.
“We can talk about it, but haven’t to date,” Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said.
Council has talked about and is acting to put new controls on outdoor lighting, and allow lighting to be attached to shade trees in the downtown business district.
In answer to a question from Councilman Jim McQuown, Ford said borough staff got feedback about those plans from the business community.
Council also approved an updated shut-off agreement with Pennsylvania American Water. As expressed by Council’s Administration Committee, “although the borough has contracted with Portnoff Law Associates as its debt collector, having a secondary option is optimal for borough operations.”
Or as McDaniel put it, the measure “provides a mechanism by which we can request that water be turned off for nonpayment.”
In other business, plans are being made to plant a tree in memory of the late former borough Councilman Thomas Lee Harris, who died Sept. 13, 2020.
On behalf of the Shade Tree Commission, Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso said Harris’ daughter Karen Mathe requested that a tree be planted in his honor, close to the borough building at 80 N. Eighth Street, on what would have been Harris’ 87th birthday on May 4.
Sarneso said a plaque would be erected and Harris’ ashes would be buried below that plaque.
Harris also served on the Shade Tree Commission as well as the Indiana Free Library board, Welcome to Indiana committee, Parks and Recreation Commission and Street Commission.