Chuck Houser, a 39-year veteran of the insurance industry, has been recognized for 20 years of professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors, a leading national insurance professional organization.
To earn this recognition, Houser has completed annual advanced continuing education and training.
In 2018, Houser merged his agency, Indiana Insurance, with Duncan Financial Group of Irwin, and he currently serves as managing partner.
He continues to practice at Indiana Insurance, 823 Rose St., Indiana.
In addition to the CIC designation, Houser also holds designations of Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Work Comp Advisor and Certified Financial Planner.
He is a native of Blairsville.