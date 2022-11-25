Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen sponsored meals for the Oct. 11 Hopeful Hearts family session and for the Hopeful Hearts movie night event for Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Nov. 17.
Children’s Grief Awareness Day was created in 2008 by the Highmark Caring Place and has since been recognized by organizations around the world. Children’s Grief Awareness Day is observed every year on the third Thursday in November and is designed to help us all become more aware of the needs of grieving children — and of the benefits they obtain through the support of others.