Indiana Rotary recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.
The first Rotary club was founded in Chicago in 1905. That first Rotary club has grown into Rotary International, a global organization that has 1.4 million members in Rotary clubs in 220 countries and geographical areas.
Rotary International brings business, professional and community leaders together in a non-political, non-religious humanitarian organization to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.
The Rotary Club of Indiana received its charter on Sept. 1, 1921. Just 16 years after that, first Rotary club was formed.
Throughout the club’s years, Rotary International’s motto, “Service Above Self,” has guided the members of the Rotary Club of Indiana as they have worked to provide, and to support others who provide, service to the Indiana County community.
The Rotary Club of Indiana’s principal fundraising event, its Charitable Luxury Raffle, has for more than 26 years raised approximately a half a million dollars to fund many local charitable organizations’ projects that the club believed would impact the community’s needs.