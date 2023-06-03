The Indiana Rotary Club is a service organization that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others. One of the ways that the club does this is by donating dictionaries to third-grade students in Indiana County.
This year, Indiana Rotary donated and delivered a total of 578 dictionaries to third-graders in the following schools: Purchase Line, St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, United, Homer-Center, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, Rayne Elementary, McCreery Elementary, Calvary Baptist Academy, Ben Franklin Elementary, East Pike Elementary and Penns Manor. The club started the dictionary donation project in 2006. Since then, they have donated more than 12,000 dictionaries to students county-wide.
Indiana Rotarians Kay Smith and Arlene Schweitzer co-chaired the project. They, along with Indiana Rotarians Jeff Smith, Ramesh Soni, Sherry Skidmore and Bill Geiger, delivered the dictionaries.
The club believes that every child deserves access to a quality education. They also believe that a dictionary is an essential tool for learning. A dictionary can help students to improve their vocabulary, grammar and writing skills.
Indiana Rotary is committed to making a difference in the lives of students.
The club is always looking for volunteers to help with the dictionary donation project as well as other worthwhile club projects. Those interested in volunteering can contact india narotaryinfo@gmail.com. The Indiana Rotary Club website is www.indiana rotary.org.
Some students commented on the Indiana Rotary Club Dictionary project:
“I love my new dictionary! It’s so helpful when I’m doing my homework. I’m learning so many new words,” said a Penns Manor third-grader.
“I’m so grateful for the Indiana Rotary Club Dictionary project. It’s made a big difference in my education. I’m a better reader and writer now,” a student from United said.
“We third-grade teachers are so grateful for these dictionaries. They are more helpful than you know!” said a teacher in the Indiana Area School District.
The Indiana Rotary Club Dictionary project is a wonderful example of how Rotary clubs are making a difference in their communities. By providing free dictionaries to third-graders, Indiana Rotary is helping to ensure that all students have the opportunity to succeed in school and in life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.