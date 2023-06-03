The Indiana Rotary Club is a service organization that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others. One of the ways that the club does this is by donating dictionaries to third-grade students in Indiana County.

This year, Indiana Rotary donated and delivered a total of 578 dictionaries to third-graders in the following schools: Purchase Line, St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, United, Homer-Center, Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, Rayne Elementary, McCreery Elementary, Calvary Baptist Academy, Ben Franklin Elementary, East Pike Elementary and Penns Manor. The club started the dictionary donation project in 2006. Since then, they have donated more than 12,000 dictionaries to students county-wide.