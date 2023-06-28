The Indiana Rotary Club on Monday hosted its annual Paul Harris Dinner at the IUP Hilton Garden Inn.
Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris. After setting up his law practice in Chicago, Harris gathered several business associates to discuss the idea of forming an organization for local professionals. He envisioned a place where professionals of diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
On Feb. 23, 1905, Harris, Gustavus Loehr, Silvester Schiele and Hiram Shorey gathered at Loehr’s office in Room 711 of the Unity Building in downtown Chicago. This was the first Rotary club meeting.
Continuing the legacy of their founder, the Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. The honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for contributions that support the club’s Annual Fund, PolioPlus or an approved foundation grant.
At Monday’s event, Indiana Rotarian Kay Smith was awarded a Paul Harris gem for her Paul Harris Fellowship pin, signifying support for her continued Fellowship contributions.
Indiana Rotary President Bill Geiger recognized Ashlee Mondi Kennedy for her previous years’ service as president as well as President-Elect Dana P. Henry, Secretary Rees Derwart and Treasurer Ramesh Soni for their years of service.
The Rotary year runs from July 1 to June 30.
Following his remarks Geiger presented his gavel to incoming President Dana P. Henry, who has been an Indiana Rotarian since 1995.
In his acceptance speech, Henry lauded Geiger as well as the Indiana Rotary Executive Committee team for their vision and leadership during trying times during and after the pandemic.
Henry focused on new and continuing memberships, global understanding and peace, as well as the need to harness the power of innovation and technology to leverage platforms that connect with like-minded individuals, sharing of club successes and inspiring other to join the club’s mission.
Indiana Rotary meets the second and fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m. These meetings are for fellowship; learning about community, regional and international issues; and organizing fundraising activities to support projects to strengthen and enhance the local community.
The local club’s largest annual fundraiser, the Rotary Luxury Raffle, has raised more than half a million dollars for community programs.
Anyone interested in joining Indiana Rotary, or for more information should call (724) 541-2784 or visit www.indianarotary.org.
