New Rotary Leadership

Outgoing Indiana Rotary Club President Bill Geiger, left, passed the gavel to incoming President Dana P. Henry during a ceremony Monday night. Henry’s term runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Rotary Club on Monday hosted its annual Paul Harris Dinner at the IUP Hilton Garden Inn.

Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris. After setting up his law practice in Chicago, Harris gathered several business associates to discuss the idea of forming an organization for local professionals. He envisioned a place where professionals of diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.