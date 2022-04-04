On Saturday, Indiana Rotarian Dan Fleming II chaired the club’s PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway Project for the second time this year.
Club members began the 2-mile project at First and Philadelphia streets in downtown Indiana, proceeded to Ninth Street, and from there along Oakland Avenue to the Martin’s Food Store/Dunkin’ Donuts intersection.
The club collected more than 20 bags of trash and refuse.
In addition, Fleming prepared and repainted the black traffic pillars at the intersection of Philadelphia and Seventh Street.
The Rotary motto is “Service above self.”
Indiana Rotary meets each Monday for dinner and a timely program speaker.
A refreshed, redesigned website was recently announced at www.indiana rotary.org.