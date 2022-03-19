Indiana Rotary is officially a centennial Indiana County service club.
Founded in 1921, the club still remains a dynamic organization dedicated to providing service to others, promoting integrity and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders, according to a news release.
Together, Rotary sees a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.
Indiana Rotary has missed consistently meeting together in person with its members during the last two years of the pandemic.
“While we have each lost some friends or family to COVID, as a club we are grateful that our members have gotten through this time in reasonably good health. Our board members say that made us a better club because we LIVED service above self these past two years.
“How? For starters we took the initiative to adjust meetings and dedicated our energy and resources to the community during a critical time of need. We volunteered more and dedicated substantial hours to help with the pandemic by assisting with the vaccines.
“We supported United Way and The Salvation Army by volunteering and donating both time and money as they too helped meet the needs of our community. We have supported local food insecurities directives by helping to purchase a freezer for Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) and grocery shopping for Chevy Chase Community Center. We have new initiatives like the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Adopt-A-Highway Program and the Trex Plastics recycling program to donate a bench to the community.”
Officials reported the club has been especially challenged since its support of community programs has been limited by the inability to conduct its biggest fundraiser, the Luxury Raffle.
In addition to different projects approved each year for funding from this event, several ongoing commitments are funded by this as well, including Woodard Scholarships (a four-year, $1,000/year scholarship awarded each year to an Indiana Area High School senior who will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and the Dictionary Project, which distributed 597 Merriam- Webster Dictionaries to 12 Indiana County area school district third-grade students.
“Our Luxury Raffle account is being slowly depleted as we continue to meet these ongoing commitments but have been unable to generate new funds,” officials said in the release.
Currently Indiana Rotary is championing a NexTrex Plastic Bag & Film Recycling program. Plastic bags and film packaging are important durable and lightweight protection for food and merchandise in transit. But these materials should not be recycled in most curbside carts or single-stream programs.
Thankfully, many grocers and retailers and some organizations, such as Indiana Rotary, provide specific collection bins for bags and film to be recycled separately from other recyclables.
Collection boxes are currently located at: Diamond Medical Supply, Jimmy Stewart Airport, Indiana Free Library, 700 Shop, Reschini Insurance Group, the IUP Hilton Garden Inn and Luxenberg’s Jewelers.
Once the program is successfully completed, NexTrex will provide a recycled bench for Indiana Rotary to donate to a local community organization. Recently Calvary Presbyterian Church and Evergreen Conservancy have completed successful plastics recycling projects.
Indiana Rotary meets each Monday at 5:30 pm. Every meeting hosts a community program speaker. On Monday, March 21, it will be Dr. Charles D. Cashdollar, author of “The IUP Story,” a book chronicling the history of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Invitations have also been distributed to Indiana Midday and Ebensburg Rotary to attend and participate.
On Saturday, June 25, Indiana Rotary will sponsor its annual AMBA blood analysis wellness program. Indiana Rotary has been the sponsor of the annual blood analysis program for many years. In previous years Indiana Rotary has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to offer the comprehensive blood test screening program. Quest offers physicians a test menu that is industry leading in breadth and innovation. Quest’s test menu ranges from routine biological tests to complex and specialized molecular and gene-based testing as well as anatomic pathology. Once arrangements have been finalized the venue and program times will be announced.
On June 27, Indiana Rotary will host a Centennial Celebration dinner along with its annual Paul Harris Fellow recognition that acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, to The Rotary Foundation.
On Feb. 23, 1905, Paul Harris, Gustavus Loehr, Silvester Schiele and Hiram Shorey gathered at Loehr’s office in downtown Chicago for what would become known as the first Rotary club meeting. These men were a lawyer, mining engineer, tailor and coal dealer. Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships.
Many other notable figures have been named Paul Harris Fellows, including U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Russian President Boris Yeltsin, U.S. astronaut James Lovell, U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar, and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.
Ashlee Mondi Kennedy is Indiana Rotary president, vice-president is Jeff Widdowson, the Rev. William Geiger serves as the club’s secretary and Sherry Skidmore is club treasurer. At-large board members are Dan Fleming and Dana P. Henry. Tae Ayers is past president. Past presidents include John Keith, John Sutton, Harry White and Ralph McCreary; names well-known to those with Indiana roots.
A refreshed, redesigned website was recently announced at www.indianarotary.org.