The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center has welcomed a new officer in charge.
“Thank you for welcoming me with open arms,” said Capt. Erin Rischawy, who is on her fifth assignment since being commissioned in The Salvation Army 13 years ago. “I am looking forward to being fully vested in this community.”
In an interview with The Indiana Gazette, the new officer in charge at the Water Street worship and service center acknowledged that “it is a different kind of ministry from what I am used to,” but said Indiana is a wonderful place to be.
“We are fortunate to have Captain Erin in our division,” said Nicole Harrell, Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division director of marketing and public relations.
“I am very excited to see the programs and ministries that happen here,” Rischawy said. “I want to learn more, working with youth through Arc of Learning and camp programs.”
The new officer in charge was feted at a reception Sunday at Blue Spruce Park.
Now, she said, “At this point I am just getting my feet wet, learning more about my appointment here ... learning more about God is doing through The Salvation Army in Indiana.”
“I’m originally from New Jersey,” Rischawy said. “I served in Portsmouth, N.H., then in Youngstown, Ohio, for six years.”
After that, she worked for “two years and nine months” in Uniontown, Fayette County, on an assignment that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rischawy replaces Capt. Candace Flanders, who came to Indiana from Aliquippa as a lieutenant in September 2020, replacing Capt. Denise Martin who was reassigned to Beaver Falls.
Martin came to Indiana in 2019 from Newark, Ohio, as the couple in charge for the previous four years, Maj. Geoffrey Swires and Maj. Marisabel Swires, moved on from Indiana to Fall River, Mass.
“The Salvation Army nationally makes appointment changes each summer,” Harrell said. “They are filtered through Territorial leadership down to us. The new appointments just went in effect.”
A year ago, the former Lt. Candace Horsman was promoted to captain. Later in the year she married Jesse Flanders.
“Captain Candace will be heading to The Salvation Army’s College for Officer Training to serve as a mission and ministry training officer,” Harrell said.
Candace and Jesse Flanders said in a joint Facebook post, “from one home to another. Thank you, Indiana, for your love and kindness. New York, we’ll see you soon.”
Rischawy expects to have a helpmate sometime next year. She is single and recently was engaged.
“It is my hope that my fiance will be meeting me here after we are married in June next year,” Rischawy said.
