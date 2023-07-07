Capt. Erin Rischawy

Capt. Erin Rischawy is the new officer in charge at The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center.

 Courtesy The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division

“Thank you for welcoming me with open arms,” said Capt. Erin Rischawy, who is on her fifth assignment since being commissioned in The Salvation Army 13 years ago. “I am looking forward to being fully vested in this community.”