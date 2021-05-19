The race for school board in the Indiana Area School District has been narrowed but not by much.
A field of 10 candidates was reduced to six in primary voting Tuesday.
Incumbent board members Thomas Harley and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro earned nominations of Democratic and Republican voters. Director Barbara Barker and challenger Sue Rieg were nominated by Democrats, while challengers Jim Shaffer and Doug Steve won Republican nominations.
Voters on Nov. 2 will elect four people to serve four-year terms on the board.
The departure of incumbent Ute Lowery, who opted out of running for a new term, ensures one new member on the board.
The most dramatic possible change would be a victory for as many as three challengers.
First-time candidate Shaffer acknowledged the name recognition that earned Cuccaro, Barker and Harley their nominations and said his mission will be to “work on getting my name out there so people know what I stand for,” he said. “A lot of people did not turn out to vote today.
“I think (those who voted for him) took my stance of conservative views of fiscal responsibility and not overspending, staying within our means and continuing to provide quality education — I think they took it to heart.
“But it seemed to be a message that fell off the chart on the Democratic side.”
Shaffer said he was humbled by the voters’ support.
Republican nominee Steve, who has served two non-consecutive terms on the board (2007-11 and 2015-19), said he believed voters responded to his campaign for the election of directors with children in the schools and experience in education. Steve is a former teacher and has two elementary-school age sons.
“Certainly I’m happy to advance to the election,” Steve said. He campaigned in a coalition with Rieg and Diane Antonacci and said Rieg’s similar message resonated with the voters.
“I’m very happy for Sue,” Steve said. “Out of the 10 candidates on the ballot today, Sue was by far the best candidate to be a representative on the board. Her distinguished career in education is unbelievable.”
Steve said the fall campaign would hinge on how the current board handles the recovery of fire-damaged Eisenhower Elementary School.
Harley, also a two-term member of the board, agreed that Eisenhower is one of the key issues now facing the district.
“I’m glad to be on the other side of the primary and make the cut,” Harley said. “We have a lot of work to do between now and November, to recover from COVID and see what we’re going to do with Ike. Those are the items I’ll be concentrating on.”
Harley called it an honor to reach the general election.
“I had no idea what we were going to see out of this,” he said. Harley led the field on the Republican primary and was the No. 4 vote-getter on the Democratic ballot.
“I’m delighted to see Julia advance,” he said. Cuccaro had the most votes from Democrats and second-most from Republican voters.
“She does a yeoman’s work for the district, on the finance committee. It’s great that she’s there.
“Now we’ll see what the fall brings.”
Rieg finished second and Barker was third on the Democratic ballot.
Shaffer finished third and Steve was fourth on the Republican side.