One more Indiana County school district is dialing back its in-person classroom teaching scheduled to full-time at-home online education, and another is poised to join the growing number of districts retreating from gathering classes during a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich told parents this afternoon that classroom education will go on hiatus for two weeks following Friday classes. The switch to virtual learning takes effect Monday and will extend through the week after Thanksgiving break.
As they did during the spring school lockdown, the schools would serve up pick-lunches for all students while the buildings are closed
Plans call for students at all four elementary schools to return to full-time in-school teaching and for secondary students to revert to their part-time classroom learning on Monday, Dec. 7.
The Homer-Center School District board of education will vote at their monthly meeting this evening on a proposal by Superintendent Curt Whitesel to have all students stay at home for virtual learning from Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 1 to 4, and to possibly extend the school closing for a second week based on the coronavirus pandemic situation at the start of December.
Earlier, the United School District, Marion Center Area Senior High School and Saltsburg Elementary School moved to all distance-learning in the wake of the closing of East Pike Elementary School in Indiana through Nov. 30.