The Indiana Area School District will return to full-time, every day classes for all students when the new school year begins.
The district school board Monday authorized Superintendent Michael Vuckovich and the administration team to ready the schools for all students five days a week, a step toward a pre-coronavirus pandemic norm that may never really be seen again.
Federal health and safety guidelines now allow it, Vuckovich said.
“I think families want to know: What are we doing for next year? What is it going to look like?” Vuckovich told the board. “I think our families need to know that our intent and our goal and what we’re going to strive for is to open five days a week. They need to know that so they can plan accordingly.
“That’s exactly what we’re going to do … and I think it’s important for our community to be aware.”
At the same time, the board acknowledged the district’s families that have embraced the use of online technology for students to take classes from home. The administration was directed to redesign the IDEAL cyber school program to incorporate “a select few” core synchronous courses with the rest of the online curriculum under the name IDEAL Plus.
Until now, IDEAL has only offered stand-alone classes not connected with live, in-classroom teaching, that students have been able to access and complete at times convenient to them.
Students are scheduled to return to classes Aug. 31.
The school board also formally authorized a budget increase for the well-received elementary summer school program.
Called “Summer Camp,” the program is designed to give a boost to students whose studies slipped with the disadvantage of missing classes, being quarantined or going through family difficulties for the pandemic. More than 450 district families have enrolled their children in the program, far in excess of the 200 estimated in late winter when Vuckovich designed the program.
The district’s summer camp is funded by a one-time allocation from a federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) first approved by the school board at $250,000 and increased Monday to $300,000.
Unlike traditional summer school classes focusing on academic recovery, the modified camp includes counselors and therapists seeking to identify and address the root reasons that each child fell behind in 2020-21 classes.
In other business, the board hired two new teachers to the senior high school faculty: Erin Janetski, biology, at $51,752 a year, and Marisa Huntsman, chemistry, at $69,590, based on their experience and education under terms of the IAEA contract.