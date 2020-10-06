The Indiana Borough Street Department will be collecting/chipping limbs next week. Following is a schedule of limb collection by date:
• First Ward: Oct. 13
• Fourth Ward: Oct. 14
• Second Ward: Oct. 15
• Third Ward: Oct. 16
The street department will only pick up branches smaller than 6 inches in diameter. Place limbs between the sidewalk and curb, where you normally set trash for pickup. The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions. The chipped material will be transported to the Indiana County Recycling Center.
Annual leaf collection will follow the limb collection.