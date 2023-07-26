Indiana Social Dance Group, formerly known as Dancing Partners, will resume dancing activities at Sharon’s School of Dance beginning in September.
The schedule includes two types of social dance experiences: Couple or partner dancing and single or individual line dancing.
Partner Dance Sessions: Here you will have the experience of dancing to all types of rhythms from ballroom to beyond. Music will support classic ballroom and Latin, plus hustle, West Coast and East Coast Swing, night club and country two-step, etc.
The evening will be divided between free dancing and focus dancing. During free dancing, the music will allow dancers to try a full variety of styles. During focused dancing, we will select one or two styles (e.g., cha cha or swing) and learn a sequence of steps that you can readily take to the dance floor. Line dance sessions will consist of a variety of popular dances to satisfy all interests and tastes from country to Latin to rock, etc. There is no need to know any dance in advance. Instruction and review are included. Requests are welcomed.
For all dances, an additional “practice room” is available for independent practice, sharing or review.
All levels of dancers are welcomed, including beginners. No membership is required.
Dances are held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sharon’s School of Dance, White Township.
The partner dance schedule is as follows: Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
The line dance schedule is as follows: Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.
Cost is $6 per person at the door and no membership is required. Dress is casual.
Water and light snacks are provided. You may bring your own drinks and/or a snack to share.
For more information, call (724) 463-3753.
