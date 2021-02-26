Twenty-two music students from Indiana High School recently participated in virtual auditions to advance through the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association festival system.
Selected for the district level were band students Belinda Lin Xu, clarinet; Michael Voorhies, clarinet; Emma Grim, percussion; Emma Sheeran, bassoon; Logan Rode, alto saxophone; Olivia Seo, euphonium; Lee Rosenberger, tuba; Silas Schiera, tuba; Alexis Single, flute; Athena Yang, flute; and Maura Knepper, clarinet. District Orchestra students included Silas Schiera, cello; Maddie Faulkner, cello; Loughlin Pagnucci, bass; and violinists Carly Wang, Victor Wu, Abby Killam, Clayton Weaver, and JinRui Huang.
District Chorus students included alto Maura Knepper; sopranos Miracle Ylonfoun, Elizabeth Ashe and Sara Welch; and bass Alex Ishoy.
After a rigorous audition process that included making videos of their individual performances, the following students advanced to the regional level. In band, Olivia Seo, Logan Rode, Emma Sheeran, Silas Schiera, Maura Knepper and Alexis Single advanced to the next round. In orchestra, Victor Wu, Carly Wang and Loughlin Pagnucci advanced. In chorus, Maura Knepper and Alex Ishoy advanced to the regional level. These students will now create video auditions on selected music to move to the All-State festival round.
Jason Olear directs the band program at Indiana High School, and Dr. Julianne Laird directs the choral and orchestral programs. Both teachers are members of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, a requirement for students to participate in the festival system. PMEA is the state affiliate of The National Association for Music Education.