Students at Indiana’s junior and senior high schools can double their time in face-to-face classes with their teachers beginning April 6, the Indiana Area school board decided Monday.
A relaxation of social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was a factor, but so was the overwhelming sentiment of Indiana Area School District parents that their kids need to be back in school.
School directors in a 7 to 2 vote agreed with the recommendation of District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich, that the students who have fallen behind in their studies and in their grades have the best chance to recover academically with more in-person education.
Opponents cautioned that doubling the number of students in the schools for the final quarter of the school year could increase the spread of coronavirus and called for abiding by the current plan.
Since September, students in seventh through 12th grades have taken turns attending classes in the buildings – half of them on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays – in a plan to guarantee six feet of space between all people in the schools. The students have taken part in online classes on the three days they’re not in school.
But CDC advice to keep three feet between students in classrooms spurred the plan to open the schools to all students from Monday through Thursday.
All students would take classes online from home on Fridays, while the buildings would be sanitized. Vuckovich said the three-day weekend closing would be a safeguard against an extended closing should the COVID-19 infection count rise again in the schools.
At least two students pleaded with the directors during the public comment period of the board’s semi-monthly business meeting Monday evening to fully open the schools.
“There’s been a new sense of hope and optimism in the high school that the new safety plan for reopening the school can give us back a little of what we’ve lost this year,” senior John Fischer told the board. “This year has not been perfect, but the school board and the administration and the students and the teachers have worked very hard to make the school year a safe one and a productive one despite the educational challenges we face.
“I trust the students in our district that we can make the right decisions and that we deserve as to have as much in-person learning as possible.”
The attendance counter on the school board’s Google Meet online platform showed as many as 110 people logged in for the session. Fischer conceded being nervous in front of a virtual crowd.
“I hope the board will consider that we’ve lost so much this year and we really appreciate the chance to go back for the fourth quarter,” he said.
Reducing the student-to-student cushion to three feet is the only change in regulations and appeared to be the watershed factor in deciding the change.
The school board’s draft agenda posted online during the weekend included a recommendation to make no change pending any revisions by the CDC.
Six feet remains the standard for spacing between teachers and students, and between students in “high exhale activities” such as physical education classes and in when unmasked in the cafeteria.
Masking standards by the CDC are unchanged and won’t be relaxed in the schools, Vuckovich said.
“That’s not negotiable,” Vuckovich said. “That’s outside of our control and we will not abandon that rule. We are given very strict rules by the governor and whether we agree is not up for dialogue.”
He cited the results of a parents’ survey ordered March 6 by the school board: 72.7 percent said they would send their kids back to classes any days the schools were open and 12.4 percent more said they would allow their children to return only if the six-foot social distance standard could be maintained. The survey was completed before the CDC announced the three-foot recommendation.
Another 14.9 percent of parents said they would rather have their kids taking online classes at home when possible. Vuckovich said the current two-day in-school learning program remains an option for those families.
Supporters of the reopening including board member Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro pointed to the number of students who would choose to attend classes online as a factor that would enable the schools to easily three feet or more distance between kids in the schools.
Directors Ute Lowery and Cinda Brode stood for keeping the attendance system the way it is.
“COVID is not over, and it may not be getting better,” Lowery said. “We could be putting our students in a situation where we open then have to close, which would be disruptive not only to the students but their families.
“I am deeply concerned that we’re now learning toward a conversation about providing services to students who have chosen do study synchronous or asynchronous during the year for the last marking period, and I would hope that the services and learning modes we provide would not change.”
Lowery said the change “makes me incredibly uncomfortable” and predicted it would add to the workload for the staff.
“Face to face is more valuable, absolutely, but again — safety first,” Brode said.
“I understand the desire for parents to have their kids come back to school, the desire to go to restaurants, I understand the desire to go to crowded football games. But I’m afraid that the social distancing guideline change at this point is partially a reaction to the general pressure from the public saying ‘we’re tired of this.’ Well, sometimes you have to go a little bit farther.”
Brode referred to resurgences of COVID-19 infection rates in European nations that now are enacting new lockdowns to again halt the spread of the virus.
While the support to open the schools four days was strong, the sentiment for opening the secondary schools five days was weaker.
“I believe we found ways to make a big enough jump today,” Harley said. “If by some miracle everything disappears, we could consider that. But we better be damn sure before we go that far. I have no objection to starting the conversation but want to see how we do before we get on that boat.”