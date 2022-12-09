Students from Indiana Area Senior High School were awarded the opportunity to visit both the White House and the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
This unique learning experience was made possible through the leadership of the IASD Board of Directors and the hospitality of Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.
The day consisted of a self-guided tour of several of the rooms in the White House, followed by a guided tour through the halls of Congress. This included a question-and-answer session with Thompson and the chance to attend a live session of the Senate. It was an excellent opportunity for students to examine closely the way representative democracy works.
Many of the students were part of the Senior Leadership Seminar, a class that is a mini version of representative democracy. Students in the class are the elected leaders of many of the student groups that operate in the senior high school. These student leaders come together to discuss school initiatives, identify problems and work toward solutions.
Like the members of Congress, the student leaders come from a variety of organizations, each with a different perspective and a different list of priorities. Yet, despite their differences, they work toward the common good in an effort to make Indiana Area Senior High School a better place to be, not only for the members of their own organization, but for all students. Just like those who represent us in Washington, these student leaders ensure that all students have a voice in the decisions that affect their school, reflecting the motto of the United States that was emphasized on their tour of the Capitol: “e pluribus unum” — “from many, one.”