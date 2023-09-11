The 1975 cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming to Indiana with showings at 7 and 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Indiana Theater.
Tickets for the R-rated musical comedy horror will be $12 at the door or $10 for those wearing costumes. Tickets can also be purchased in advance for $10 at www.theindianatheater.com.
Attendees will receive participation kits with a variety of props they can use to interact with the film. The kits will also include information packets outlining when and how to interact with the film.
“We’re really excited because we’re going to have two showings each night of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ with audience participation,” said Indiana Theater Executive Director Veldorah Rice. “We’re going to be providing packets and participation kits with all the supplies needed to participate in the show. If you want to know what’s in the kit and when to use it, all that information is on our website at www.theindianatheater.com.”
Audience members can use participation kit props such as toilet paper, playing cards, noise makers, confetti, glow sticks, etc. to react to specific scenes in the film.
“For example, there’s a part of the production when there’s a rainstorm, and people put pieces of newspaper over their heads,” Rice said. “So, the audience is supposed bring newspaper to put over their heads at the same time as the characters in the movie. ...
“There are different things you can yell out in response to lines from the characters. It’s almost as if when you’re watching the movie, you’re a character in the film.”
Rice specifically asked that audience members avoid bringing props like water guns or food items, which are often used to interact with certain scenes.
“There are some items we’re asking people not to use in the theater, especially water guns or any food items like rice or hotdogs,” Rice said. “We’re trying to restore the theater, so we don’t want to invite pests into the theater. That list of what not to bring is also on our website.”
Rice added because audience members participate in the movie, they often dress up as characters from the film.
“The audience is part of the film, so a lot of people come in costume and dress like many characters in the film,” Rice said. “I know all of us in the theater will be dressed as different characters as well. I’m working on my costume right now.”
As the Indiana Theater’s most frequently requested event, Rice said she’s expecting a good turnout at the 300-person venue Friday and Saturday, and she hopes audience members show up in their best costumes.
“We’re hoping to sell out every show if we can,” Rice said. “Since we’ve opened, (‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’) has been our most requested event. So, to all the people who asked when we’re going to do it, we’re doing it now. Please come.”
Although the film is for mature audiences only, Rice said she hopes to see a wide range of age groups in attendance.
“While it is a movie that’s rated R, we want everyone in the community to feel welcome,” Rice said. “It’s not just for 20-year-olds. We really want everybody from high school (students) up through grandparents to come out and have a good time. ...
“We would love for this to be an (opportunity) where we can all connect and enjoy this unique artistic experience in town. It’s a really great opportunity to come together as a community and have a really, really good time.”
