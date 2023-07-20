Indiana County Tourist Bureau said Wednesday that the Indiana Theater is starting a Wish List Campaign to try to connect with businesses and residents who might be interested in being part of supporting the downtown theater.
That wish list includes $1,500 for an Americans with Disabilities Act platform, $1,500 for a control panel platform, $2,500 for office space, $3,000 for hospitality furnishing, $3,000 for lobby furnishing, $3,500 for a concession stand, $4,000 for a hospitality suite and $6,000 for backstage restoration.
The Tourist Bureau shared a letter from the Downtown Theater Project seeking community support to fulfill a dream “to bring this vital theater back to life once again to fulfill its intended purpose.”
As penned by Veldorah J. Rice, executive director of the project, the letter touts a “beautiful venue ... once again filled with live music, special events, a variety of films, and free community-sponsored experiences.”
The Downtown Theater Project stated as its mission to offer the Indiana community “quality and diverse programming in an inclusive environment” in a venue restored and revived “as a thriving community hub.”
Rice is a lifelong Indiana resident who has served in various community organizations and worked in education at both the high school and college level, including development of Write from the Heart, an online English program.
Her background includes experience in the independent film industry as a location manager, props master, and production assistant in various productions.
She wrote that the theater “serves as a physical symbol of what Indiana, Pa., is: A welcoming place with deep traditions that embraces the arts and is truly a destination spot of culture for travelers and locals alike.”
She wrote that she and a seven-member board “believe that a restored theater will help grow Indiana as a destination draw by providing high quality in an intimate venue.”
Others on the board include president and theater technical director Steve Holliday, an Indiana native active in multiple venues and creative spaces since 2014, including the Indiana Theater, Cafe Nervosa, HR Steinhouse, indiArts Fest, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s WIUP-90.1 radio station.
Holliday also is a freelance audio engineer and lighting designer, and a stage technician who is a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE union. He graduated from Full Sail University in Florida with an audio engineering degree.
“To ensure the survival and revitalization of this landmark, we are reaching out to individuals and organizations in our community who share our passion for preserving the vibrant arts and cultural landscape of our downtown area,” Rice wrote. “We firmly believe that The Indiana Theater holds immense value as a community asset, fostering creativity, offering a wonderful space for entertainment, and contributing to the economic vitality of our downtown.”
Others on the board are Vice President Catherine Planisky, Secretary C.J. MaGilton, Treasurer Danielle Morganti, and Eric Longwell, Michael Perry and Jessica Smith.
Other items on the wish list include:
• Equipment, such as lighting cables and power ($500), spotlights ($1,000), lighting updates ($1,500), a ticketing sales system ($2,200), stage fabric replacement ($2,500), speakers and power amps ($2,500), a sound mixer ($3,500), footlights and specialty lights ($3,500), a cash register system setup ($4,800) and internet and IT infrastructure ($5,000).
• Other support, such as financial donations, monthly support, movie sponsorships at $500 per film, and partnerships with businesses and organizations
“Your contribution, no matter the size, will directly impact our ability to continue providing affordable and enriching cinematic experiences for our community,” Rice wrote.
The Downtown Theater Project invites support either online at www.the indianatheater.com, or by sending a check to The Indiana Theater, 252 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
