People lined up outside the Indiana Theater last month in anticipation of seeing Indiana cover band The Six.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

Indiana County Tourist Bureau said Wednesday that the Indiana Theater is starting a Wish List Campaign to try to connect with businesses and residents who might be interested in being part of supporting the downtown theater.

That wish list includes $1,500 for an Americans with Disabilities Act platform, $1,500 for a control panel platform, $2,500 for office space, $3,000 for hospitality furnishing, $3,000 for lobby furnishing, $3,500 for a concession stand, $4,000 for a hospitality suite and $6,000 for backstage restoration.