The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Indiana officially held off the permanent revocation of its charter Tuesday with the election of 10 active members to replace the former executive board, under whom the post had landed in dire financial straits.
The election of the new slate of officers signals the near-end of a takeover by a panel of trustees appointed by the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars to rescue the struggling Post No. 1989.
Led by former state VFW Commander Larry Wade, of Cresson, the trustees dismissed the post officers in November, audited the council finances and negotiated the sale of the post’s headquarters offices, social hall and sprawling property, including a respected 18-hole golf course along Indian Springs Road in White Township.
The state trustees said the golf course alone, and no wrongdoing by its officers and management, was responsible for saddling Post No. 1989 with debt from which it could not recover without divesting its assets. The sale of the property for $600,000 is set to close on Feb. 26.
“I’m relieved, because I didn’t want to see anything happen to this post,” Wade said. “When this started, people didn’t believe that, but that’s the way it goes.”
Benjamin Bush, of Indiana, agreed to serve as quartermaster, the equivalent of the treasurer position in most other organizations, the only position that had been left open following a reorganization and nomination of new officers conducted two weeks ago.
Wade said the state leaders would put the new officers through strict training on their responsibilities for running the post and, about a month from now, hand over the keys and return Post No. 1989 to independence.
“They’re going to have all the training necessary,” Wade said. “It will take time, but everything will fall into place.”
“We would make sure each new board appointee knows specifically what’s expected from us and what we are supposed to do, and have checks and balances in place,” said Kevin Lazor, a trustee on the new local board. “We’ll talk to the membership and see what they want the post to be like.
"No disrespect to the post of the past, but now we have to take it forward. It’s a changing world and changing economy.
The new local VFW leaders’ first mission is to find a new home. While only the charter documents are needed to keep the post active to serve area veterans, a brick-and-mortar home would allow Post No. 1989 to continue its fundraising efforts and sustain its community programs.
“Your Vietnam vets are getting up in age so now it's guys from Desert Storm, the second Desert Storm and Afghanistan,” Lazor said. “We want to get those guys in and know what they want, but not forgetting those remaining Vietnam vets. We want their input because it’s as much their post as the others'.”
The buyer, said to be Chris Evans, of White Township, has granted use of the building for six months to hold meetings, sell off furnishings and move to a new location.
The priority is to find a second long-term temporary home, where the members can begin a search for a permanent site without deadline pressure.
“From there, we could plan for our whole future,” said Donald Strotman, senior vice commander. “This could give us a year to relax and regroup versus just six months; we would be in a rush. We want to move everything out of here and figure out where we go. Get everybody’s input.”
Other new officers for Post No. 1989 include Commander Brian Jones, Junior Vice Commander Jason Mangold and trustees Dana Henry and George Yurko.