Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1989 has completed a one-day move from its headquarters of the past 90 years along Indian Springs Road to a storefront in the Renaissance Circle complex along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
New post Commander Brian Jones, of Blairsville, prepared to move the post’s Life Members display to its new home.
VFW members, students from the ROTC program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other friends of the post moved the most vital office and meeting room necessities on Sunday.
What won’t fit in the new, smaller post home has been put in storage.
The post has a 12-month lease providing a sizeable discount on rent for the temporary quarters while VFW searches for suitable land to build a permanent home in the Indiana area.