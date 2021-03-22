MOVING DAY FOR VFW
Chauncey Ross/Gazette photos

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1989 has completed a one-day move from its headquarters of the past 90 years along Indian Springs Road to a storefront in the Renaissance Circle complex along Oakland Avenue in White Township. New post Commander Brian Jones, of Blairsville, prepared to move the post’s Life Members display to its new home. VFW members, students from the ROTC program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other friends of the post moved the most vital office and meeting room necessities on Sunday. What won’t fit in the new, smaller post home has been put in storage. The post has a 12-month lease providing a sizeable discount on rent for the temporary quarters while VFW searches for suitable land to build a permanent home in the Indiana area.

VFW wall

Entrance to VFW
The VFW has kept sight of its main mission, service to veterans, in the slogan lettered on the front window of its transitional home in Renaissance Circle.

New VFW office
VFW vice commander Donald "D.J." Strotman helped to set up the post's new business office along Oakland Avenue.
VFW post kitchen
The kitchen at the Indian Springs VFW post home has been stripped to the bare walls of all fixtures, appliances and equipment.
Kevin Lazor
Kevin Lazor, an officer of Post 1989, at the former post home's now dry and empty bar.
Vacant VFW banquet hall
Many a Christmas party and wedding reception created memories for thousands in Indiana County over the past nine decades at the VFW Post home, featuring its sprawling banquet room and dance floor, along Indian Springs Road in White Township.

