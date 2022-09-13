Theresa Lamantia

Part of Theresa Lamantia’s two weeks in Thailand was spent helping at the Dog Rescue Clinic in Chiang Mai.

 Loop Abroad

Theresa Lamantia, 21, of Indiana, spent two weeks this summer in Thailand helping animals, discovering Thai culture and learning hands-on what it’s like to be a veterinarian.

Traveling with study-abroad organization Loop Abroad, Lamantia, a senior majoring in animal science at Findlay University, was selected as part of a small team that volunteered giving care at a dog shelter and spent a week working directly with rescued elephants at an elephant sanctuary.

