ERIE — At a special session of the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church this week in Erie, 298 congregations were allowed to disaffiliate from the denomination, out of some 800 churches across 23 counties.
That includes 62 churches in the Indiana district of the conference, 50 in the Johnstown district centered around Cambria County, 35 in the Franklin district which includes some in or near Armstrong County, 20 in the Butler district, 15 in the Greensburg district which mainly covers Westmoreland County, and others in the Connellsville, Erie-Meadville, Kane, Pittsburgh and Washington districts.
“This has been difficult work to do,” Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi said, thanking the conference Board of Trustees in remarks provided by the denomination.
“It has been challenging spiritually, intellectually and emotionally,” Moore-Koikoi continued. “These persons before you were here for such a time as this. Because of their deep spirituality, their deep faith, because of their trust in God, they were able to carry out this painful process.”
Conference officials said the body overwhelmingly affirmed all the disaffiliation agreements with no contestations. They said churches must fulfill their settlement obligations in order to complete the disaffiliation process, which many did immediately following the session.
“We have nothing but love and respect for those who remained United Methodist,” said the Rev. Bill Blair, senior pastor of Grace Church in downtown Indiana. “These are good people who have their own convictions just as we have ours. The conference trustees treated us well and the bishop conducted the Annual Conference for disaffiliation with kindness.”
Blair said votes averaged about 95 percent in favor of allowing the 298 churches in the Western Pennsylvania Conference to disaffiliate.
“The cost was significant but doable for many churches,” Blair said.
“We still consider them to be children of God with us and seek to work with them,” the Grace senior pastor continued. “We have differences with other denominations but work with them happily because we agree in more than we disagree. This is the spirit we have with them though we have joined a different denomination.”
In the case of Grace Church, it is the Global Methodist denomination.
“Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ who worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly,” the Global Methodist Church stated on its website. “In our worship, we desire to surrender to and be fully devoted to one God—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. We are passionate about what is important to God.”
The Global Methodists have what they call the Allegheny West Provisional Annual Conference, serving all of Ohio and the western third of Pennsylvania.
“Our purpose is to connect clergy and laypeople in our region for shared ministry and accountability,” the provisional conference stated online. “We’re excited about what God is doing in our region already and look forward to welcoming hundreds more churches and clergy into the Conference from throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.”
To date, Religion News Service reported, more than 5,550 of the United Methodist Church’s approximately 30,000 U.S. churches have disaffiliated from the country’s second-largest Protestant denomination since 2019.
RNS was quoting an unofficial tally kept by the UMC denomination’s United Methodist News service.
In 2019, RNS reported, as a long-simmering disagreement about the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ United Methodists boiled over, delegates gathered for a special session of the denomination’s global decision-making body, the General Conference, where they strengthened existing language in the denomination’s rulebook banning same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
As part of a statement of “our witness to the world,” the Global Methodist Church stated, “We believe that human sexuality is a gift of God that is to be affirmed as it is exercised within the legal and spiritual covenant of a loving and monogamous marriage between one man and one woman.”
It cites several scriptures for that, as well as a statement that “we are saddened by all expressions of sexual behavior, including pornography, polygamy, and promiscuity, that do not recognize the sacred worth of each individual or that seek to exploit, abuse, objectify or degrade others, or that represent less than God’s intentional design for His children. While affirming a scriptural view of sexuality and gender, we welcome all to experience the redemptive grace of Jesus and are committed to being a safe place of refuge, hospitality, and healing for any who may have experienced brokenness in their sexual lives.”
In a history of Grace Church, it is stated, “Though we now have over 1,000 members, dozens of ministries, and a global impact, we still follow the example set by a small community nearly 200 years ago.”
Grace has been at its present location since 1931.
“Our pastors and lay leadership were unified in our decision,” Blair said about Grace Church and its disaffiliation. “The structure, and the way we run our local congregation will not change. At a special meeting advertised to the entire Grace Church congregation, the disaffiliation vote was 205-30 and our vote to align with the Global Methodist Church was even higher percentage.”
In Erie, after the disaffiliation vote, according to the Western Pennsylvania Conference, Koikoi offered a parting word, encouraging both those remaining in the United Methodist Church and those disaffiliating to leave the place “in a way that builds up our siblings in Christ, rather than tear them down.
“We have a choice,” the bishop said. “As we go from this place, we can choose bitterness, envy and selfish ambition. Or we can choose wisdom that is pure and peaceable… gentle and willing to yield … full of mercy and good fruits without a trace of hypocrisy and partiality.”
She went on to beg all present “to show the world who God is through the actions of those who are remaining in the conference and the actions of those who have disaffiliated. Begging us to show the world who God is through how we will love each other and choose the better way.”
In Indiana, the Grace Church senior pastor noted that both the United Methodist Church and the Global Methodist Church doctrine always supported traditional marriage, “there have been violations of our doctrine by pastors and a bishop without accountability.
“We, too, have fallen short of the glory of God and have experienced his grace and growth in grace, so of course, we continue to welcome all people to come and become like Christ,” Blair said in an email to The Indiana Gazette.
“Our assets had previously been held in trust for the United Methodist Church which meant that we did not own our assets,” he continued. “This disaffiliation ended this. The Global Methodist Church does not have the trust clause, which we believe will allow more accountability to leaders, because the denomination no longer owns our assets.”
Among the changes, Blair said, “our denominational apportions which have become a burden will drop to about one-third the current cost with our new alignment. In the UMC we had district superintendents who served in that role without pastoring a church. In the GMC we will have presiding elders who serve a church and convene 12-18 GMC churches/charges around them seeking ways to work together and to assist to supply pastors during times of transition in the local church’s life. This will greatly reduce the cost of the episcopal system.”
Other churches disaffiliating with the United Methodist Church in the Indiana district include Allens Mills, Barton Chapel, Black Lick, Brush Valley, Calvary: Brush Valley, Calvary: Punxsutawney, Clarington, Cloe, Coolspring, Covode, Creekside, Dayton, Edeburn, Emerickville, Evangelical: Brookville, First: Blairsville, First: Bolivar, First: Brookville, First: DuBois, First: Punxsutawney, First: Reynoldsville, Germany, Glen Campbell, Hazen, Hepburnia, Hickory: DuBois, Homer City, Hopewell: Blairsville, Kellersburg, Kingsville, Knox Dale, Lakeside, Lanes Mills, Mahaffey, Marion Center, Meade Chapel, Moorhead, Mount Pleasant: Summerville, Mount Tabor: Blairsville, Mount Tabor: Oliveburg, Mount Zion: Elderton, New Florence, New Washington, Ohl, Penfield, Port Barnett, Purchase Line, Ramsaytown, Robinson Evangelical, Sabula, Saint Paul: Grampian, Solid Rock, Stanton, Steffy Chapel, Summerville, Tanoma, Templeton, Valley Chapel: Punxsutawney, Widnoon, Zion — Sigel and Zion: Brookville.
Also, Blair said, “pastors must itinerate (move when called upon by the bishop) in the UMC but in the GMC pastors may stay as long as they and the church are happy. Yet the GMC will have a bishop that may intervene when a pastor or congregation needs a ruling or assistance in settling matters. These bishops will only serve for a term, rather than for life.”
The Erie meeting continued after the disaffiliation vote. The conference ordained seven elders and a deacon, and commissioned five provisional elders and a provisional deacon.
