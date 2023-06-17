Grace Church.jpg

Grace Church in Indiana has split with the United Methodist Church and joined the Global Methodist denomination.

 Submitted photo

ERIE — At a special session of the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church this week in Erie, 298 congregations were allowed to disaffiliate from the denomination, out of some 800 churches across 23 counties.

That includes 62 churches in the Indiana district of the conference, 50 in the Johnstown district centered around Cambria County, 35 in the Franklin district which includes some in or near Armstrong County, 20 in the Butler district, 15 in the Greensburg district which mainly covers Westmoreland County, and others in the Connellsville, Erie-Meadville, Kane, Pittsburgh and Washington districts.