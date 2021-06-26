IndiGO announced Friday that it will enforce mask requirements for riders until Sept. 13, per the mandate from the Federal Transit Administration.
IndiGO is among the grantees who receive Federal Transit Administration funding and are obligated to comply with the Transportation Security Administration mask mandate until that time.
This announcement comes with the news that Gov. Tom Wolf will lift the masking order as of Monday, communicating that Pennsylvanians may choose not to wear a mask, unless they are required by a business or organization.
“It is very important that the riding public understands that the June 28 announcement by the governor does not change the face mask requirement for transit riders,” said John Kanyan, executive director of IndiGO.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted the masking order for those who are fully vaccinated, it still requires those traveling on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation or at indoor transportation hubs to wear a mask.
For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fullyvaccinated.html#vaccinated.
FTA amended its master agreement with local transit authorities to incorporate the requirements of the CDC mask order. FTA’s Master Agreement contains the standard terms and conditions that apply to every grantee. The amendment includes enforcement actions FTA may take for non-compliance.
“It is critical that we follow this mandate, as this is a direct requirement of funding for local public transportation,” Kanyan said. “Without the FTA’s support, local service across countless communities wouldn’t exist. IndiGO is asking riders to respect the mandate in order to minimize transit delays that stem from mask conversations. The transit authorities have equipped drivers with extra masks that are available to the public for free.
“While we are all working towards a return to normal, we ask our customers to continue to mask up prior to boarding. Wearing a mask will help the transit providers remain compliant with Federal requirements and avoid unnecessary travel delays.”