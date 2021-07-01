Indiana County Transit Authority or IndiGO has something in common with other businesses and transit providers across the United States — it is struggling to fill job openings, and that in turn is affecting its services.
“IndiGO employs 24 drivers as of today, both (with commercial driver’s licenses) and non-CDL,” IndiGO Executive Director John R. Kanyan said Tuesday. “We are currently short four drivers as well as multiple openings in the support staff.”
Kanyan said the problem of hiring drivers, coupled with a continued shortage of support staff and lower ridership, has forced IndiGO to make reductions in fixed route bus service effective Aug. 1:
• Route 10 will be eliminated. Stops that were serviced by Route 10 will be added to other routes including Routes 2, 3 and 5.
• Hours of service will be shortened on Routes 2 and 5. These routes end at the Indiana Mall at 5:15 p.m.
What can be done to bolster the ranks of drivers?
“I wish I knew the answer to that question,” Kanyan said. “We offer great wages and excellent benefits. We have tried different ways of attracting drivers but to no avail.”
According to the IndiGO website, Route 10 services Indiana Mall, Rustic Lodge, Indian Springs, Four Flags Hotel, CareerLink, Sixth Street Medical, Human Motion Institute, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Citizens’ Ambulance, Hamilton Apartments, Grand Beginnings, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana County Jail, Mack Park, Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, Hoss’s, Indian Springs Eye Associates, CS Medical, Shirley Eye Care and Indiana Commons.
Route 2 now services The Arch, Poets Village, Giant Eagle, the YMCA, Barclay Heights, Indiana Mall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Pratt Hall, the Indiana Social Center and Asbury Apartments.
The website said Route 3 now services Walmart, Orchard Hills, Indiana Mall, Human Motion Institute, IRMC, 119 Professional Center, Hamilton Apartments and Philadelphia Street.
It said Route 5 services the Guidance Center, Hickory Meadows, North Fourth Street BiLo, Eighth and Water streets, Regency Mall, Indiana Mall, Dunkin Donuts, S&T Bank Arena and Clairvaux Commons.
“If ridership increases, we will consider extending hours if we have available drivers,” Kanyan said in an open letter Tuesday. “This is truly a unique time when good paying jobs and excellent benefits are not enough to attract people to this type of work. We will continue to service Indiana County to the best of our ability.”
He invited “anyone interested in a rewarding career” to call (724) 465-2140 or check out indigobus.com/employment for an application. He said IndiGO is an equal opportunity employer.