Indiana County Transit Authority introduced to the community the enlarged IndiGO bus garage and service bay at the authority’s headquarters complex on Saltsburg Avenue at Rose Street in White Township.
The $12.5 million expansion by general contractor DiMarco Construction, electrical firm A-1 Electric, plumbing contractor McRandal Company and mechanical work by Hranec Corporation grew the facility by 300 percent, from the original 9,000-square-foot office and garage built in 1991 to the sprawling 36,000-square-foot transit center located across Saltsburg Avenue from the compressed natural gas fuel center for the authority’s vehicles.
The authority began planning the expansion in 2018 when the CNG facility and employee parking lot was built.
Executive Director John Kanyan hailed the patience and flexibility of the IndiGO staff, who moved into a trailer and off-site offices during the project during the height of the pandemic.
He also credited the on-site project managers and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation liaisons for enabling ICTA to design, bid and begin the project before the supply-chain backlogs and labor shortages that have hampered most construction projects the past two years.
“It went better than I ever imagined,” Kanyan said.
Tim Stewart, mechanic, said the expansion provides a dual-lane service bay that eliminates the need to move vehicles in and out of the building while they’re being serviced, and allows IndiGO to keep far more of its fleet sheltered from the elements. Keeping buses under roof eliminates the need to remove snow accumulations on winter mornings, preserves their appearance and extends their life by many years, Stewart said.
With a staff now numbering 57, IndiGO maintains a fleet of 37 full-size buses and shared-ride vans.