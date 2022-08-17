Indiana County Transit Authority introduced to the community the enlarged IndiGO bus garage and service bay at the authority’s headquarters complex on Saltsburg Avenue at Rose Street in White Township.

The $12.5 million expansion by general contractor DiMarco Construction, electrical firm A-1 Electric, plumbing contractor McRandal Company and mechanical work by Hranec Corporation grew the facility by 300 percent, from the original 9,000-square-foot office and garage built in 1991 to the sprawling 36,000-square-foot transit center located across Saltsburg Avenue from the compressed natural gas fuel center for the authority’s vehicles.