InFirst Bank recently held its annual board of directors meeting. At the gathering, they celebrated and honored Mr. Alan Holsinger for 50 years of board service at InFirst Bank. His loyalty and friendship will long be remembered. Tim Kronenwetter, president and CEO of InFirst Bank, presented a personalized clock to Holsinger. Pictured with them are Holsinger’s family and InFirst Bank board members.
