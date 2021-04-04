InFirst Bank is pleased to announce that Raymond “Randy” Piechowicz has joined the bank as senior vice president, chief financial officer.
“We are pleased to welcome Randy Piechowicz to the InFirst Bank family and look forward to benefiting from his expertise” said Timothy Kronenwetter, CEO of InFirst Bank.
“Randy has a diverse skill set and a strong history of business and leadership skills, effectively operating finance and accounting functions for banks with multi-million and billion-dollar assets. We feel confident he will make an excellent CFO.”
In his 28 years of experience in the banking industry, Piechowicz has become a seasoned professional in his field, holding leadership and executive positions with public financial institutions including BNY Mellon and PNC Bank. Known for his love and dedication to his country, Piechowicz joined the U.S. military 22 years ago, and is currently serving as a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, holding the role as executive officer — NR Commander Naval Forces Japan. Piechowicz also served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Piechowicz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.
Piechowicz resides in Franklin Park with his wife Shelley. They have one son, Jason, who is a student at Penn State University.
InFirst Bank is extremely honored to have Piechowicz as its new CFO. He brings a wealth of knowledge and strong experience in many fields and will be a tremendous asset to the bank.