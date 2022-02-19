The InFirst Bank executive team and board of directors recently announced that David Hudak has joined the bank as their new chief financial officer.
In his 35 years of experience in the banking industry, Hudak has become well known for his professionalism and management skills. He has 25 years of experience in financial reporting and analysis in the financial industry, including seven years of experience as a purchasing manager.
His career history includes leadership and executive positions with Moxham National Bank, BT Financial Corporation and Somerset Trust Company respectively.
“Acquiring the right talent is instrumental to growth within our organization,” said Timothy Kronenwetter, CEO of InFirst Bank, “and we’re confident that we made the right choice in bringing Dave onto our team. He has an outstanding reputation not only in the banking industry, but also within his Johnstown community. Dave’s extensive leadership skills and strong financial background will be extremely helpful to us as we continue to grow our bank.”
A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Hudak earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Frostburg State University. Additionally, he received bank finance education and training from the Bank Administration Institute at the University of Wisconsin, as well as Central Atlantic Intermediate School of Banking at Dickenson College in Carlisle.
Hudak cares deeply about his community — serving as a school board member, as well as a board member and committee member for the Johnstown United Way.
He resides in Johnstown with wife Chris, who is a teacher at Windber Area School District. Together they have two children. Their daughter, Kaleigh, is a graduate of Duquesne University and is a registered nurse in San Diego. Their son, Tyler, is a graduate of Robert Morris University and is currently an integration technology specialist in Pittsburgh.
“I am excited and proud to be a part of this organization, and am eager to contribute to a culture of collaboration and growth,” Hudak said. “I am honored to use my skills to complement the strengths of my team members in order to extend the best to the InFirst community.”