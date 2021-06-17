InFirst Bank celebrated its continued expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new full-service community branch, its ninth location, at 224 Main St., Plumville.
The ceremony featured bank staff, board members and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
Plumville Branch Manager Rita Mohney, Personal Banker Katie Keim and a team of employees are ready to serve the financial needs of local residents.
Branch hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.