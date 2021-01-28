Beginning Monday, InFirst Bank intends to open all branch lobbies per regular business hours.
With the safety of customers and associates in mind, the bank plans to reopen lobbies in accordance with regulatory requirements, best safety practices and other considerations.
Safety precautions put into place prior to closing are still in effect:
• Customers and associates are required to wear face masks, unless you have a health condition that prevents you from doing so. Customers may also continue to use the drive-up window.
• Plexiglas shields are still up on the teller line to protect customers and staff.
• Floor decals remain in place as a friendly reminder to keep a safe distance from those around you.
• Hand sanitizer will be readily available for anyone who needs it.
• High-contact areas will be cleaned frequently.
• For the safety of our staff and customers, all activity inside the branches are video-recorded. Bank officials ask that customers briefly remove your mask upon entering, then replace it and continue into the lobby. Likewise, remove all hats, hoodies and sunglasses.
• Should the branch you are visiting be at capacity in the lobby, you may be asked to wait to enter the building to maintain proper distancing.