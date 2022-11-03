HOMER CITY — Borough homeowners may face a tax increase of up to $70 on average in 2023 to help the town balance its inflation-stricken budget for the coming year.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick told the town council Tuesday evening that rising gasoline, electricity, healthcare and other insurance costs have all gone up at rates that all consumers have experienced. The borough also faces new expenses for cyber security improvements for its online systems.
Ordinary sources of revenues look to be normal next year. But expenses, Nymick said, are on pace to exceed income by $120,000.
The biggest is a 27 percent increase in the amount that the borough is obligated to pay into the retirement fund for the borough police — from $86,000 to $109,000 in the coming year.
Nymick said he was far from offering a draft that the council would traditionally ratify for public review and comment in November. Instead, he asked council’s Finance Committee to set a meeting to prepare a balanced spending and revenue plan for display and adoption by late December. The borough isn’t in danger of missing the Dec. 31 deadline to adopt its budget.
The borough budgeted $639,000 for its expenses this year. Nymick told council with some luck, Homer City could avoid cashing in a certificate of deposit for money to pay bills before the end of the year.
In other business:
• Council accepted with regret the retirement notice of road crew worker Russell “Butch” Hiner, who tendered his resignation effective Feb. 14 but told the borough that he’d finish work Nov. 10 and take his accumulated vacation and other leave.
Hiner has worked more than 41 years for the borough.
Nymick clarified for council that Hiner would remain available for emergency call-out during the winter for snow plowing or water system repairs until his official departure.
Council accepted Nymick’s recommendation to hire George Hiner to the labor crew when Hiner departs.
• Nymick told council of the recent “three days of Hell,” when representatives of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection inspected the Central Indiana County Water Authority treatment plant.
In their on-site tests, Nymick said, DEP inspectors confirmed that the water system met required standards for purity of water going into the system for public consumption.
“We’re better than specs,” Nymick said. “But they couldn’t understand how we did it.”
Nymick said the “chlorine contact time” for water in the treatment system called into question.
“All I can say is they were confused by our process,” he said. “It’s about contact time and settling time, and they’re going to force us into buying a new clarifier and that’s going to cost $1.5 million.
“The problem is everyone knows chlorine is a carcinogen, so you really have to be careful about how much chlorine you dump into it. We’re meeting all regulations; it’s just that no one understands how.”
Nymick fumed.
“Now we have to go prove how we’re meeting it. Because we are! I was there. They ran the test results and said, ‘Yeah, you’re meeting them, but we don’t know how.’ So what do they want me to do?”
Nymick said DEP has not yet sent a report of its inspection to the authority.
• The opening of Christmas season observances was set by council Tuesday evening.
Homer City’s community Light-Up Night and parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2. A craft bazaar is set for 5 to 8 p.m. in the fire station; a parade on Main Street is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.; town leaders will light the Christmas tree at the fire station at about 6:30 (following the parade), then award the annual Good Citizen Award.
Police Chief Anthony Jellison said the Good Citizen nominations will be accepted from today through Nov. 21.
Council formally approved the closure of West Church Street from Main Street to Kunkle Avenue, in the vicinity of the fire station, on the evening of the light-up festivities.
• Mayor Arlene Barker and several council members reported on the opening of Wave Ryder Sweet Shop on Main Street, a throwback ice cream, candy and nostalgic novelty shop operated by Gilbert Woodley.
• State Rep. Jim Struzzi presented a citation from the state House of Representatives saluting the 150th anniversary Homer City’s establishment as a borough.
The citation noted the role of various industries that have flourished in Homer City since its formation in 1872.
“The valuable presence in this commonwealth of Homer City Borough is a community which has always been blessed with steadfast citizens, concerned community and civic-minded leaders, lasting traditions and a resilient spirit that have helped it to thrive for 150 years and prepare it to meet the challenges of the future,” Struzzi read from the citation.
Council President Matthew Black said state Sen. Joe Pittman also had sponsored a commemorative citation approved in the state Senate.