Homer City Borough

South Main Street welcome sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

HOMER CITY — Borough homeowners may face a tax increase of up to $70 on average in 2023 to help the town balance its inflation-stricken budget for the coming year.

Borough Manager Rob Nymick told the town council Tuesday evening that rising gasoline, electricity, healthcare and other insurance costs have all gone up at rates that all consumers have experienced. The borough also faces new expenses for cyber security improvements for its online systems.