Infrastructure projects were a center of attention at Wednesday’s White Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
The meeting started with bids being opened for the township’s 2021 road seal-coating program.
Johnstown-based Quaker Sales Corporation edged out two other bidders to win the seal-coating contract for a second year in a row, after having not been used by the township in several years before that.
Quaker Sales offered 22,851 square yards of double-seal coat for $49,129.65, lower than the $50,043.69 offer from Russell Standard Corporation of Mars and $51,643.26 from Midland Asphalt Materials of Bloomsburg.
Russell Standard was the runnerup two years ago and third among three would-be contractors last year.
Braughler Lane, Plaza Road and Moretti Road are scheduled for this year’s work.
The work in question also is known as applying “oil and chips” to a road.
“We furnish the stone and they supply the oil,” Supervisor Gene Gemmell said.
Meanwhile, crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, have been involved in a $19.83 million widening and resurfacing project on Route 286, Oakland Avenue.
Other work is involved, too. Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said this week deep storm sewer lines are being installed in the Florence Avenue area, on the other side of Ruby Tuesday from the intersection with Business Route 422, on the Ben Franklin Road side of Route 286.
Board Chairman George Lenz said it will involve “lots of 15-minute closures” through tonight.
Anderson said motorists should be cautious elsewhere, as the township has its tractor out to mow high grass. Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur said three properties have been mowed for the first time this season. He also said various properties have been cited as dangerous and/or vacant.
Township officials also have been putting out the speed minder, most recently along Hamill Road. The speed limit there is 30 mph, the average speed isn’t much higher, but some have tackled Hamill Road at up to 73 mph.
Lady said Risinger Landscaping has removed the truck scales that had been along Indian Springs Road in preparation for paving in their place.
The township manager also reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a permit for Part 2 of the Route 286 East Airport Road sewer extension project. He said it is hoped that the project could go out for bids in August.
Meanwhile, township Secretary Donna Hill has reopened an account at S&T Bank for funds the township anticipates getting from the federal American Rescue Plan.
”Donna had to do registration for that account,” Lady said. Gallo moved to authorize reopening that account, with Supervisor Gail McCauley seconding that motion.
It is believed that the township will get nearly $1.55 million. Officials believe it could go toward sewer projects.