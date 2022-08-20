PENN RUN — Some big improvements will soon be seen at Yellow Creek State Park, and it will be to the tune of $7.25 million.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn unveiled plans Friday morning at Yellow Creek State Park to improve the park’s infrastructure, which will mainly center around a redesign and upgrades to the park’s day-use area.
Forthcoming improvements include new pavilions, repaving the roadways and parking areas, replacing the boat concession building, ADA accessibility improvements and floodplain mitigation. Other infrastructure needs include rehabilitating the park’s sewage and waterline systems.
“Recreation in Pennsylvania brings in about $12 billion back into our economy. That’s a pretty conservative number,” DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said.
“It’s a great investment. … All the money that goes into these construction projects goes into the local economy and turns over again and again and again. We need to keep the infrastructure up.”
The $7.25 million for Yellow Creek State Park is part of nearly $700 million secured by Gov. Tom Wolf in the commonwealth’s 2022-23 budget for conservation, recreation and preservation initiative. The $700 million will also allow development of three new state parks in locations that will be announced later this year.
“I am excited for the infrastructure improvements coming to Yellow Creek State Park and look forward to seeing the impact the upcoming work will have on improving the visitor experience,” Dunn said. “The investment and the ongoing support for public lands infrastructure are key in supporting the health and wellness of all Pennsylvanians.”
The 2,981-acre state park sits along one of the first “highways” in the state, the Kittanning Path. This trail was used by the Delaware and Shawnee nations and by early settlers. Today, visitors enjoy the sand beach, picnicking, and educational and recreational programs.
The 720-acre Yellow Creek Lake is a destination for boaters and anglers. In fact, a steady stream of recreationists passed by the day-use area while the funding announcement was made — a sight that was not lost on state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“I found it enlightening to see the number of vehicles coming by with kayaks and boats and what it takes to enjoy the recreation here,” he said.
DCNR officials said the lake and park are also important rest stops for migrating birds.
“There is probably about 243 species of birds in this park,” Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess said. “I take my canoe out frequently and when I see those birds, it’s like being in some exotic place in the world — and, really, it’s only 12 miles from my house.”
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he and his family rented a cabin and spent the last five days at Yellow Creek State Park.
“I came to appreciate, first-hand, just how great Yellow Creek State Park is,” he said. “My kids fished every morning. … We rented a pontoon boat on Wednesday, went all around (the lake) and were able to see wildlife, the birds. We took a lot of pictures.”
DCNR has a prioritized list of infrastructure improvements for its 2.2 million acres of state forests and 121 state parks and will begin approving projects on public lands in the near future, including at Yellow Creek State Park.