DCNR-Yellow Creek SP announcement

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn spoke to a small crowd of local dignitaries and media Friday morning at Yellow Creek State Park.

 Michael Johnson/Gazette

PENN RUN — Some big improvements will soon be seen at Yellow Creek State Park, and it will be to the tune of $7.25 million.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn unveiled plans Friday morning at Yellow Creek State Park to improve the park’s infrastructure, which will mainly center around a redesign and upgrades to the park’s day-use area.