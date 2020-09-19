An inmate serving a life sentence in the state prison system avoided a second life term Friday, when a jury convicted him of a lower count of murder for the slaying of his cellmate last year at the prison in White Township.
Dwight Bowen, of Philadelphia, was found guilty of third-degree murder in the Jan. 1, 2019, death of Luis Santiago, of LaBelle, Fayette County, at State Correctional Institution Pine Grove near Indiana.
The jury returned the verdict early Friday afternoon following a weeklong trial before Judge William Martin in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Investigators learned of earlier strife between Bowen and Santiago after corrections officers found Santiago unresponsive in his bloody cell, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police at Indiana.
Troopers said the prison staff “received an internal call from Bowen,” and medical officers found Santiago without a pulse and not breathing. Santiago, 32, was pronounced dead about an hour later at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Police found blood on “the top bunk, bottom bunk, both cabinets in the cell, towels on the floor, wash clothes in the sink, and on the walls” of the cell. Bowen claimed that Santiago suffered an epileptic seizure and that he performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation until corrections officers arrived.
An autopsy showed that Santiago had been strangled. His cause of death was listed as “asphyxia due to venous obstruction,” police reported.
Bowen, who was transferred to SCI-Houtzdale in Clearfield County after Santiago’s death, was charged with murder more than nine months later on Oct. 23.
Investigators learned from other inmates that the men had quarreled over who got to sleep in the lower bunk in the cell, according to the charging documents. The men also argued over telephone service; one of the inmates said Santiago twice hit Bowen’s head as they were walking into their cell that night.
DNA tests showed the blood in the cell came from both men, but more of the samples were from Santiago, police said.
“Members of the state police did an incredible job investigating this case,” District Attorney Robert Manzi said Friday evening. “They utilized all their resources to come up with the evidence necessary. Our strategy was to simply present the road the evidence leads you down.”
Bowen, 44, will be sentenced Nov. 13. State guidelines provide for a term of 20 to 40 years in prison for third-degree murder; Martin would rely on a presentence investigation by the probation department to set the penalty.
“The jury made the right decision to not convict him of first-degree murder,” said public defender Taylor Johnson, who represented Bowen at trial. He declined to comment further before sentencing.
“The defense attempted to argue that the defendant acted in self defense, while the evidence was clear that it was not a case of self defense,” Manzi said. “The defense also seemed to present testimony that the victim did not die as a result of homicide. We simply presented the evidence and let the evidence speak for itself.”
Bowen had been sentenced to death in 2004 when he pleaded guilty to murder charges for a firebombing of a North Philadelphia home that killed two young children and wounded two adults in June 2001. His record included a conviction for a weapons offense in 1996.
Santiago had been sent to SCI Pine Grove in July 2018 to serve a term of 2ﾽ to 10 years for a conviction of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in Berks County.
“We had a human being here who was killed,” Manzi said. “I understand the victim had his own issues that he was dealing with, but he was still a human being with a mother. And no verdict will ever bring him back.”
Manzi praised the efforts of assistant prosecutors Pamela Miller and Beth Frederick for their work to prepare the case and take it to trial.