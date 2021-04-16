A Meadville man is getting 15 months to seven years of additional time in the state correctional system after a trial last week in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Jason Dewight Hinshaw was found guilty of felony aggravated assault in a non-jury trial before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Manzi said Hinshaw was serving a sentence on charges out of Crawford County at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove on Feb. 6, 2020, when he was found to have an electronic tablet that did not belong to him.
Manzi said Hinshaw made threats toward a corrections officer when confronted and needed to be restrained, during which Hinshaw kicked the corrections officer in the back.
Manzi said the matter was investigated by state police out of Troop A, Indiana, and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Westrick.
“Our corrections officers ... work each and every day of the year with dangerous individuals in a difficult environment,” the district attorney said in a news release issued Thursday. “It is vitally important that our criminal justice system stand up for these officers when an inmate assaults them.”
Manzi said the sentence handed down by Clark was within state sentencing guidelines.