History has brought us sliced bread and the proverbial better mousetrap.
The times haven’t changed. Someone always is looking for the next big idea.
Regional economic development leaders have the call out — and a reward, to boot — for game-changing innovations in technology and manufacturing.
The Ben Franklin Technology Partners and Indiana County Center for Economic Operations said $50,000 will be shared among those who bring forward the most innovative new products or processes in the Big Idea Contest.
Start-up operations and longstanding companies
all are eligible. Entrepreneurs must present plans to take their innovations to market.
Those who have never been awarded money from the Ben Franklin partnership and those with no more than $500,000 of sales revenue are eligible.
Promoters at the Indiana County CEO said businesspeople with the best new ideas rising from Indiana, Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties also will be eligible for no-cost consultation for their pursuit of federal research-and-development grant money, free admission to seminars presented by the Ben Franklin eMarketing and Learning Center and will be taken under the wing of the Small Business Development Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Brainstorm entries will be taken through Sept. 21 for judging.
Unheralded geniuses can get more information at bigidea.benfranklin.org, by emailing Jill Edwards at jilledwards@psu.edu or calling (717) 948-6625.